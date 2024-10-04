Left Menu

Beena Shantaram Naik Steps Down for a New Generation

Beena Shantaram Naik, the president of the Goa Congress's women's wing, resigned to allow the younger generation to assume leadership. Naik, elected in 2021, expressed gratitude for her tenure and assured continued support to the party. Her decision followed considered reflection.

Panaji | Updated: 04-10-2024
In a recent development from the Goa Congress, Beena Shantaram Naik, who helmed the women's wing, has decided to resign from her post.

Naik, after being in service since November 2021, marked her departure with an assurance of ongoing dedication to the party as a regular worker.

Her decision stems from a desire to create opportunities for younger leaders, with Naik expressing profound gratitude for her leadership tenure.

