Beena Shantaram Naik Steps Down for a New Generation

In a recent development from the Goa Congress, Beena Shantaram Naik, who helmed the women's wing, has decided to resign from her post.

Naik, after being in service since November 2021, marked her departure with an assurance of ongoing dedication to the party as a regular worker.

Her decision stems from a desire to create opportunities for younger leaders, with Naik expressing profound gratitude for her leadership tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)