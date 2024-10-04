Ladakh's Call for Change: A Climate Activist's Indefinite Fast

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk announced an indefinite fast from Saturday as a method to press the government for action on Ladakh's demands. Despite writing to the offices of the President, Prime Minister, and Union Home Minister, the group has not received a response or been granted a meeting regarding statehood and constitutional inclusion for Ladakh.

The 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra', led by Wangchuk, began in Leh last month and has been driven by the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance. These groups have led the charge for four years, advocating for statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

At a press conference, Wangchuk appealed for support from political parties and organizations to provide a venue in Jantar Mantar for the protest. After being temporarily detained at Delhi's Singhu border, Wangchuk and 150 protesters were released following a visit to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat.

