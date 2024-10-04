Left Menu

Ladakh's Call for Change: A Climate Activist's Indefinite Fast

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and fellow protesters from Ladakh plan an indefinite fast due to the lack of government response regarding their demands for statehood and constitutional recognition. The protest follows a month-long 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra' organized by Ladakh advocacy groups, seeking attention from top government officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:52 IST
Ladakh's Call for Change: A Climate Activist's Indefinite Fast
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk announced an indefinite fast from Saturday as a method to press the government for action on Ladakh's demands. Despite writing to the offices of the President, Prime Minister, and Union Home Minister, the group has not received a response or been granted a meeting regarding statehood and constitutional inclusion for Ladakh.

The 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra', led by Wangchuk, began in Leh last month and has been driven by the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance. These groups have led the charge for four years, advocating for statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

At a press conference, Wangchuk appealed for support from political parties and organizations to provide a venue in Jantar Mantar for the protest. After being temporarily detained at Delhi's Singhu border, Wangchuk and 150 protesters were released following a visit to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024