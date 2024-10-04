Left Menu

Tragedy in Tulkarem: Deadly Airstrike Claims Innocent Lives

An Israeli airstrike on a West Bank cafe killed a family of four and at least 18 others, marking the deadliest strike in the region in a year. The military claims the strike targeted militants, including a Hamas leader, but civilian casualties have sparked condemnation and calls for uprising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tulkarem | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:50 IST
In a devastating airstrike, an Israeli military operation on a West Bank cafe in the Tulkarem refugee camp resulted in the deaths of at least 18 Palestinians, including a family of four, according to local health officials. The attack razed the building, transforming the popular cafe into rubble and igniting widespread outrage.

The aftermath saw paramedics combing through debris, retrieving human remains, while onlookers sifted through the wreckage in search of salvageable items. Among the victims were members of the Abu Zahra family, who lived above the coffee shop, highlighting the devastating impact on civilians.

The Israeli military cites that the strike targeted militants, including a Hamas leader, accused of orchestrating attacks against Israel. Despite the military's assertions, the strike has drawn severe criticism from Hamas, with the group calling for renewed resistance in the region.

