Tensions on the Brink: Israel's Calculated Response to Iran's Threat

Israel is on the brink of launching a calculated military response to Iran's missile attacks, amid escalating tensions that threaten to engulf the Middle East in conflict. Onlookers are concerned Israel's actions could exacerbate regional instability.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Israel will not shy away from retaliation, though experts suggest military targets will be carefully chosen to avoid escalation. Potential Iranian responses could expand the conflict further.

The U.S., while supporting Israel, has advised against targeting Iran's nuclear sites to prevent dramatic retaliation. Regional powers like Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states remain anxious, fearing any escalation could affect oil markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)