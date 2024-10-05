As escalating tensions engulfed Gaza last October, internal U.S. government emails unearthed a struggle to reconcile backing Israel with fears of rising humanitarian devastation. A senior Pentagon official alerted White House aides of potential war crimes implications following Israel's mass evacuation orders, driven by horrors reported by international monitors.

As the delicate dance continued, officials faced criticism for their lack of prompt public acknowledgment of Gaza's plight. Internal pressures pushed for a shift in sentiment, emphasizing humanitarian efforts. Yet, Israeli military operations persisted in the dense territory, exacerbating diplomatic strains with Arab allies.

Despite calls for restraint, concerns over expedited arms shipments heightened scrutiny. While many aid attempts materialized, delaying ground invasions, the risk of broader conflict lingered amid geopolitical complexities and legislative entanglements surrounding U.S. military support for Israel.

