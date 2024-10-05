Historic Call: Female Leaders Unite for US-Mexico Cooperation
U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexico's first female President Claudia Sheinbaum discussed deepening economic and trade ties over a phone call. Both leaders emphasized the importance of their countries' partnership as major trade partners. The call comes amid political changes with upcoming U.S. presidential elections.
In a moment of historic significance, U.S. President Joe Biden and newly inaugurated Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum engaged in a crucial phone conversation on Friday, focusing on economic and trade cooperation. Both leaders tweeted about their productive dialogue, underlining their commitment to maintaining strong bilateral ties.
The United States and Mexico stand as each other's largest trading partners, with Mexico holding its position as Latin America's second-largest economy. Sheinbaum, having recently taken office for a six-year term, represents a potential shift in regional dynamics. Meanwhile, the U.S. prepares for its presidential elections in November.
In a social media post, President Biden congratulated Sheinbaum on her historic achievement as Mexico's first female president. He expressed eagerness to continue the countries' strong and collaborative partnership. As Vice President Kamala Harris faces former President Donald Trump in an upcoming election, the stakes are high on how U.S. trade policies with Mexico might evolve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
