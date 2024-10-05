SCO Summit Offers India and Pakistan a Chance to Break Diplomatic Ice

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will soon visit Pakistan for the first time in nearly nine years to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The trip comes amid historically strained relations, but there is potential for progress and constructive engagement between the two nations.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, highlighted the 'real opportunity' for both India and Pakistan to break the diplomatic ice at the upcoming SCO Summit. The Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism have been longstanding hurdles, but hope remains for peaceful resolution.

The SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting, hosted by Pakistan on October 15 and 16, could be a pivotal moment. Jaishankar's attendance reflects India's commitment to diplomacy, and there's optimism that the summit could facilitate dialogue and progress on key issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)