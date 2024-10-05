Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government over Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse

Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP-led government, asserting their failure to uphold Shivaji Maharaj's ideals, following the collapse of his statue. He accused them of undermining the Constitution and institutions. Gandhi emphasized protecting the Constitution as a tribute to Shivaji Maharaj's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolhapur | Updated: 05-10-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 13:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi fiercely criticized the BJP-led government, accusing it of disregarding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's ideals while undermining the Constitution and democratic institutions in India.

During his speech in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, Gandhi attributed the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue to the ruling party's misguided ideology. He emphasized the importance of defending the Constitution as a fundamental duty, aligning with Shivaji Maharaj's vision of equality and unity.

Gandhi's remarks came amid protests from BJP supporters, following his comments on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, highlighting deep-seated ideological rifts within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

