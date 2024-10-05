Farooq Abdullah Firmly Rules Out BJP Alliance for Jammu and Kashmir

In a resolute stance against alignment with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has categorically stated that no post-poll alliance will be formed with the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing speculations, Abdullah highlighted the injustices faced by Muslims under the BJP's regime, which include bulldozing of shops, homes, mosques, and schools. He firmly rejected the idea of supporting a party that did not field a single Muslim candidate in parliament.

The National Conference remains committed to associating only with INDIA bloc constituents, as Abdullah downplayed exit polls and firmly opposed any speculation until election boxes are opened and results declared on October 8.

