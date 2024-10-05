Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Sets Ambitious Target for 2025 Elections
Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, motivated his party, JD(U), to aim for over 200 seats in the upcoming 2025 state assembly elections, reflecting on past successes in 2010 and recent Lok Sabha polls. Kumar also acknowledged financial support from central leaders and hailed flood relief efforts led by his government.
05-10-2024
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has set an ambitious target for his party, Janata Dal (United), aiming for more than 200 seats in the upcoming state assembly elections scheduled for next year.
Speaking at the JD(U)'s state executive meeting, Kumar highlighted the government's accomplishments and urged party members to connect with the electorate, drawing from their historic win in 2010 and recent Lok Sabha success.
The Chief Minister expressed gratitude towards central BJP leaders for financial support and praised relief efforts in flood-affected regions, as mentioned by party's working president Sanjay Kumar Jha.
