Students Challenge Texas Gov. Abbott and UT Austin Over Arrests at Pro-Palestinian Rally

Four UT Austin students are suing the university and Governor Greg Abbott over alleged unlawful arrests and disciplinary actions for protesting against Israel's attack on Gaza. The lawsuit, filed by the ADC, claims First Amendment rights violations and seeks to address retaliatory measures faced by pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 06:59 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 06:59 IST
Four current and former University of Texas at Austin students have filed a lawsuit against the college and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, accusing them of unlawful arrests during a protest against Israel's actions in Gaza.

The legal action claims that UT Austin President Jay Hartzell and Abbott deliberately suppressed pro-Palestinian speech during the April 2024 campus protest by ordering state police to carry out mass arrests, thus violating the First Amendment rights of demonstrators.

While the university stated it acted to preserve safety, the lawsuit highlights physical and mental harm suffered by students, including Arwyn Heilrayne who was diagnosed with PTSD, and Mia Cisco who faced deportation threats. Charges against protesters were later dropped due to a lack of probable cause.

