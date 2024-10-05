Left Menu

High Stakes: Haryana's Decisive Assembly Elections

Nearly half of Haryana's electorate cast their votes by 3 PM in the assembly elections, where major parties like BJP and Congress are vying for control. Tense moments and political allegations marked the day, as voters, including high-profile figures, cast their ballots to shape the state's future.

Updated: 05-10-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Haryana witnessed a crucial assembly election with nearly 50 percent voter turnout recorded by 3 PM, as reported by the Election Commission. The ruling BJP aims for a third consecutive term, while Congress, after a decade-long gap, strives to regain control.

The polling process, generally smooth except for isolated disruptions, sees 1,031 contestants, including significant figures like BJP's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Congress's Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The election holds substantial stakes with key parties like the INLD and JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliances participating.

As voting concluded at 6 PM, the spotlight was on voter mobilization and regional strongholds, with BJP and Congress exchanging sharp criticisms. Voter turnout varied across constituencies, with allegations and minor conflicts surfacing, adding to the intense political atmosphere.

