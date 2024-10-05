Left Menu

Europe Rallies: Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Demand Ceasefire

Pro-Palestinian rallies are expected across Europe as the anniversary of Hamas attacks on Israel nears. Security forces in major cities are on high alert, fearing potential violence or terror attacks. Events are scheduled from Saturday to Monday, with significant gatherings in London, Rome, Berlin, and Paris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 05-10-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 18:53 IST
As the first anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel approaches, hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators are expected to rally across Europe, demanding a ceasefire. Major cities like London, Berlin, Paris, and Rome are bracing for massive protests that may raise security alerts due to potential outbreaks of violence.

In London, thousands gathered in Russell Square under strict police watch, while organizers targeted institutions they deemed complicit in alleged Israeli crimes. Meanwhile, in Rome, a planned demonstration defies a ban due to security concerns, with anticipation of 30,000 participants. European authorities remain on high alert, fearing the escalation might spark terror activities across the region.

Similar sentiments are echoed globally, with protests flaring in various nations. As Israel continues to fend off regional threats, tensions intensify, dovetailing increased antisemitic incidents in Europe. Authorities in countries like Germany and France are urging heightened security vigilance amidst rising threats and potential clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

