Tension Mounts in Pakistan: Army Deployed to Curb PTI Protests

The Pakistan Army was deployed to Islamabad and Lahore to control protests by supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Tensions escalated as PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur was allegedly arrested. The government imposed Section 144 and suspended mobile services to prevent disruption ahead of the SCO summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad/Lahore | Updated: 05-10-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 18:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Pakistan Army has been called in to maintain order in both Islamabad and Lahore as tensions rise due to planned protests by supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Khan, who has been imprisoned for over a year, has inspired a significant show of dissent from his party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

The PTI's demonstrations aim to demand Khan's release, support the judiciary, and protest against inflation. Despite the government's warnings and security measures, including the closure of roads and suspension of mobile services, PTI supporters are determined to proceed with their plans. Law enforcement and paramilitary forces have been deployed to prevent the protests from escalating.

The escalating situation comes at a critical time as Pakistan prepares to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. Authorities are particularly keen to avoid any disruptions that could embarrass the nation on the international stage. With both Islamabad and Lahore on high alert, the government has taken unprecedented steps to ensure security and public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

