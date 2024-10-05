Left Menu

Nadda Slams Congress as 'Power Hungry' Party at BJP's New Office Inauguration

BJP national president JP Nadda criticized Congress as a 'power hungry' party lacking 'Sanskar.' He accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of aligning with urban naxals, and emphasized BJP's ideological rise. Nadda also discussed India's economic growth under Modi's leadership, criticizing Congress for unfulfilled promises in Himachal Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nahan | Updated: 05-10-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 19:28 IST
JP Nadda, BJP national president, launched a scathing attack on Congress, labeling it as a 'power hungry' party devoid of values, during the inauguration of BJP's new office in Nahan, Himachal Pradesh.

Nadda accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of echoing the rhetoric of urban naxals. Highlighting BJP's ideological growth, he praised India's progress under Prime Minister Modi, noting significant advancements in the steel and automobile sectors and economic ranking improvement.

He criticized the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh for failing to keep electoral promises, claiming they were dismantling facilities set by the previous BJP government. Nadda emphasized the indispensable financial support from the central government, necessary for the state's survival.

