Nadda Slams Congress as 'Power Hungry' Party at BJP's New Office Inauguration

JP Nadda, BJP national president, launched a scathing attack on Congress, labeling it as a 'power hungry' party devoid of values, during the inauguration of BJP's new office in Nahan, Himachal Pradesh.

Nadda accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of echoing the rhetoric of urban naxals. Highlighting BJP's ideological growth, he praised India's progress under Prime Minister Modi, noting significant advancements in the steel and automobile sectors and economic ranking improvement.

He criticized the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh for failing to keep electoral promises, claiming they were dismantling facilities set by the previous BJP government. Nadda emphasized the indispensable financial support from the central government, necessary for the state's survival.

(With inputs from agencies.)