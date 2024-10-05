India's Pivotal Journey: Youth as the Torchbearers of a New Era
Nagaland Governor La Ganesan emphasized India's pivotal moment with opportunities in innovation and patriotism. He urged collective effort towards a sustainable future. Addressing youths as torchbearers, he highlighted the significance of patriotism as a responsibility, urging them to honor freedom fighters by striving towards 'Amrit Kaal'.
Addressing a gathering at the Raj Bhavan, Nagaland Governor La Ganesan remarked that India is at a critical juncture, where a blend of innovation, patriotism, and hard work could propel the nation to global leadership.
He urged collective nation-building efforts, emphasizing the role of youth as the torchbearers driving the country towards a promising future.
The governor also called on citizens to embrace a responsible form of patriotism, honoring freedom fighters' sacrifices by fostering a vision of 'Amrit Kaal' and achieving 'Viksit Bharat'.
