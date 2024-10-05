Asom Sonmilito Morcha: Assam's United Front Gears Up for Elections

In a strategic move, the opposition parties in Assam, including the Congress, have rebranded their coalition as 'Asom Sonmilito Morcha' or ASOM. This announcement was made during a press conference, as the alliance gears up to challenge the BJP-led government.

Previously operating under the name United Opposition Forum, Assam, the coalition initially started with 10-11 members and now boasts 16 parties, according to Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the secretary and Assam Jaitya Parishad (AJP) president.

With an optimistic outlook, Gogoi expresses confidence in the alliance forming the next government. Congress working president Jakir Hussain Sikdar emphasized that the name change reflects public opinion anticipating an opposition victory.

