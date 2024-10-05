Left Menu

Asom Sonmilito Morcha: Assam's United Front Gears Up for Elections

As opposition parties in Assam, led by the Congress, rebrand to Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASOM), they strategize to challenge the BJP in the 2026 assembly elections. The coalition now includes 16 parties, aiming to form the next state government, confident of unitedly contesting future polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-10-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 20:10 IST
Asom Sonmilito Morcha: Assam's United Front Gears Up for Elections
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, the opposition parties in Assam, including the Congress, have rebranded their coalition as 'Asom Sonmilito Morcha' or ASOM. This announcement was made during a press conference, as the alliance gears up to challenge the BJP-led government.

Previously operating under the name United Opposition Forum, Assam, the coalition initially started with 10-11 members and now boasts 16 parties, according to Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the secretary and Assam Jaitya Parishad (AJP) president.

With an optimistic outlook, Gogoi expresses confidence in the alliance forming the next government. Congress working president Jakir Hussain Sikdar emphasized that the name change reflects public opinion anticipating an opposition victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024