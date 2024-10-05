Asom Sonmilito Morcha: Assam's United Front Gears Up for Elections
As opposition parties in Assam, led by the Congress, rebrand to Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASOM), they strategize to challenge the BJP in the 2026 assembly elections. The coalition now includes 16 parties, aiming to form the next state government, confident of unitedly contesting future polls.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move, the opposition parties in Assam, including the Congress, have rebranded their coalition as 'Asom Sonmilito Morcha' or ASOM. This announcement was made during a press conference, as the alliance gears up to challenge the BJP-led government.
Previously operating under the name United Opposition Forum, Assam, the coalition initially started with 10-11 members and now boasts 16 parties, according to Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the secretary and Assam Jaitya Parishad (AJP) president.
With an optimistic outlook, Gogoi expresses confidence in the alliance forming the next government. Congress working president Jakir Hussain Sikdar emphasized that the name change reflects public opinion anticipating an opposition victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- opposition
- ASOM
- Congress
- Lurinjyoti Gogoi
- elections
- BJP
- Jakir Hussain Sikdar
- coalition
- strategy
ALSO READ
JUI-F Chief Rejects Proposed Constitutional Amendments, Calls for Fresh Elections
BJP Demands Probe Over Tirupati Laddu Scandal
Congress Proposes New Committees for Jharkhand Elections
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Yogi Government and BJP's 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal
BJP Criticizes Jharkhand Government Over Mobile Internet Suspension During Exams