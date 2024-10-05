Left Menu

Jaishankar Expresses Global Concerns Amid Rising Tensions in West Asia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted growing concerns over escalating conflicts in West Asia, particularly between Israel, Hezbollah, and Hamas. He emphasized that such conflicts impact global markets due to increased shipping, insurance rates, and oil prices. The Iranian ambassador urged India to play a role in de-escalation efforts.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday expressed deep concerns over the escalating conflict in West Asia, stating that in a globalized world, disturbances anywhere can have ramifications everywhere.

Speaking after delivering the Sardar Patel Lecture on Governance, Jaishankar highlighted the widening scope of hostilities, citing recent military actions between Israel, Hezbollah, and Hamas as part of a larger regional crisis.

The conflicts are causing economic disruptions globally, with rising oil prices and increased shipping and insurance rates. Meanwhile, Iran's ambassador to India encouraged New Delhi to leverage its influence for conflict de-escalation.

