High-Stakes Showdown: Exit Polls Stir J&K Assembly Election Drama

The Congress-NC alliance is frontrunning in the exit polls for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, challenging the Bharatiya Janata Party's ambitions to govern the Union territory. Despite the favorable predictions, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah dismisses exit polls as frivolous until the official results are revealed.

Meanwhile, BJP's confidence remains unshaken. J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina believes that a spirited campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders will secure a victory for his party. He emphasizes the strength and support BJP has garnered during the election season.

Congress president Tair Hameed Karra remains optimistic about forming a coalition government, stressing the alliance's commitment to restoring statehood and addressing key grievances. As the J&K political landscape hangs in the balance, all eyes are on October 8 for definitive election results.

(With inputs from agencies.)