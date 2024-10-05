Tragic Mock Drill: Agniveer Saurabh Pal's Fatal Accident

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Bharatpur District when a 24-year-old Agniveer, Saurabh Pal, was killed during a routine drill. The young recruit was severely wounded after a fire extinguisher exploded during a mock drill at the Golpura Army Area training camp.

According to DSP Anil Jasoria, the unfortunate accident occurred on Friday, and efforts were made to save Pal's life. However, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, bringing an abrupt end to his promising career in the Indian Army initiated under the Agniveer scheme.

Pal, a native of Bhakhara village in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, was laid to rest after his father, Rakesh Pal, was duly informed. The grieving family received his body on Saturday, a stark reminder of the risks brave soldiers face even in preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)