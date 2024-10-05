Siddaramaiah Defends Integrity Amid MUDA Case Controversy

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strongly criticized the opposition BJP and JD(S) for involving his wife, Parvathi B M, in the ongoing MUDA case, stating that she has never participated in public life.

At the 'Swabhimani Samavesha' event supporting minorities and backward communities, Siddaramaiah accused the opposition of targeting him because of his background. He highlighted the Congress government's initiatives aimed at uplifting economically and socially disadvantaged groups.

The controversy stems from a court-ordered investigation into the alleged improper allotment of properties by the Mysore Urban Development Authority to Siddaramaiah's wife. Under pressure to resign, Siddaramaiah asserts that the opposition's actions are politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)