Siddaramaiah Defends Integrity Amid MUDA Case Controversy
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah criticizes opposition parties for involving his wife in the MUDA controversy, framing it as an attack on his background. During a convention supporting underrepresented communities, he highlighted his government's initiatives while accusing the opposition of attempting to tarnish his image due to his community status.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strongly criticized the opposition BJP and JD(S) for involving his wife, Parvathi B M, in the ongoing MUDA case, stating that she has never participated in public life.
At the 'Swabhimani Samavesha' event supporting minorities and backward communities, Siddaramaiah accused the opposition of targeting him because of his background. He highlighted the Congress government's initiatives aimed at uplifting economically and socially disadvantaged groups.
The controversy stems from a court-ordered investigation into the alleged improper allotment of properties by the Mysore Urban Development Authority to Siddaramaiah's wife. Under pressure to resign, Siddaramaiah asserts that the opposition's actions are politically motivated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds Iconic Tirupati Laddu Prasadam Quality
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Use of Animal Fat in Tirupati Laddoos
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Use of Animal Fat in Tirupati Prasadam
TDP vs YSRCP: Controversy Over Alleged Use of Animal Fat in Tirupati Prasadam
West Bengal-Jharkhand Border Reopens After 24-Hour Shutdown Amid Flood Controversy