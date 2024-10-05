Indefinite Fast Looms as Ladakh Leaders Demand Sixth Schedule Status

In a renewed push for Ladakh's Sixth Schedule status, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, along with Kargil Democratic Alliance's Sajjad Hussain Kargili, is poised to start an indefinite fast despite a pending venue confirmation.

Other leaders from Ladakh are expected to join the initiative, aiming to pressure the government into responding to their demands for discussions with India's top leadership.

Wangchuk, having led the 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra' from Leh, emphasizes the ongoing struggle for Ladakh's statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion. They faced temporary detention but remain steadfast, as some activists stay in Delhi to bolster the campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)