Harris Visits Disaster-Struck Southeast Amid Political Storm

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris visits North Carolina after Hurricane Helene, following remarks by Donald Trump criticizing federal response efforts. Biden and Harris emphasize ongoing government help, while Trump spreads misinformation. The disaster further politicizes relief efforts amid an intense election year.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris visited North Carolina on Saturday as the state continues to recover from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Helene. Her visit follows one by Republican Donald Trump, who has been vocal in spreading false claims about the federal disaster response.

Earlier this week, Harris was in Georgia distributing meals, touring damage, and consoling families affected by the storm, a response aligned with President Joe Biden's visits to the disaster zones. Over two days, Biden toured the Carolinas, Florida, and Georgia, assessing damage and meeting farmers whose crops were destroyed.

Despite Trump's criticisms and false claims, Democratic Governor Roy Cooper announced that more than 50,000 people have registered for FEMA assistance with about $6 million disbursed. Both Biden and Harris assert the administration's dedication to providing aid as the election year politicizes even natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

