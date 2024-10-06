Congress Poised for Triumph in Haryana Assembly Elections 2023

The polling process for Haryana's Legislative Assembly concluded smoothly with an impressive voter turnout of 65.65 percent, exceeding previous Lok Sabha election figures. The elections were held in a single phase across over 20,000 polling stations on Saturday.

Exit poll predictions suggest a significant victory for the Congress party, with expectations of winning over 50 out of 90 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 46. Fatehabad, Yamunanagar, and Mewat recorded the highest voter turnouts, while Panchkula saw the least engagement.

The Congress is projected to win between 50 and 58 seats according to TV-Today C-voter, while the BJP faces a predicted outcome of 20-28 seats. Final results are anticipated to bring a major political shift, with a confident Congress eyeing not only the Haryana government but also electoral success in other key regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)