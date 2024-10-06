Left Menu

Congress Poised for Triumph in Haryana Assembly Elections 2023

The Haryana Assembly elections concluded with a 65.65% voter turnout. Exit polls predict a sweeping Congress victory, estimating up to 58 seats. The BJP and others trail behind. Polling was peaceful across 20,000 stations with results expected soon, potentially marking a significant political shift in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 09:39 IST
Congress Poised for Triumph in Haryana Assembly Elections 2023
Voters queue up at a booth in Faridabad (Photo/@ECISVEEP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The polling process for Haryana's Legislative Assembly concluded smoothly with an impressive voter turnout of 65.65 percent, exceeding previous Lok Sabha election figures. The elections were held in a single phase across over 20,000 polling stations on Saturday.

Exit poll predictions suggest a significant victory for the Congress party, with expectations of winning over 50 out of 90 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 46. Fatehabad, Yamunanagar, and Mewat recorded the highest voter turnouts, while Panchkula saw the least engagement.

The Congress is projected to win between 50 and 58 seats according to TV-Today C-voter, while the BJP faces a predicted outcome of 20-28 seats. Final results are anticipated to bring a major political shift, with a confident Congress eyeing not only the Haryana government but also electoral success in other key regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024