Congress Poised for Triumph in Haryana Assembly Elections 2023
The Haryana Assembly elections concluded with a 65.65% voter turnout. Exit polls predict a sweeping Congress victory, estimating up to 58 seats. The BJP and others trail behind. Polling was peaceful across 20,000 stations with results expected soon, potentially marking a significant political shift in the state.
The polling process for Haryana's Legislative Assembly concluded smoothly with an impressive voter turnout of 65.65 percent, exceeding previous Lok Sabha election figures. The elections were held in a single phase across over 20,000 polling stations on Saturday.
Exit poll predictions suggest a significant victory for the Congress party, with expectations of winning over 50 out of 90 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 46. Fatehabad, Yamunanagar, and Mewat recorded the highest voter turnouts, while Panchkula saw the least engagement.
The Congress is projected to win between 50 and 58 seats according to TV-Today C-voter, while the BJP faces a predicted outcome of 20-28 seats. Final results are anticipated to bring a major political shift, with a confident Congress eyeing not only the Haryana government but also electoral success in other key regions.
