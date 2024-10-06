BJP Dismisses Exit Polls: Predicts Surprise Upset in Jammu & Kashmir Elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Murtaza Khan from Mendhar has voiced skepticism regarding recent exit poll predictions for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, asserting that these projections are far removed from reality. He emphasized that such discrepancies were also evident in the general elections, where exit polls diverged significantly from final outcomes.

Exit polls, however, indicate a potential hung assembly scenario, with the NC-Congress alliance slightly leading over the BJP. Meanwhile, former J-K Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta expressed confidence that the BJP will outperform the estimates, citing ongoing talks with 'like-minded' parties and optimism about securing more than 35 seats in Jammu.

As election fever intensifies, the predictions from various sources show varying outcomes. Axis My India and TV-Today projects the NC-Congress leading, but actual results remain awaited until October 8. In the backdrop, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar prepares for an SCO conclave in Pakistan, ruling out discussions on India-Pakistan relations during his official visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)