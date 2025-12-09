Left Menu

High-Stakes Polling in Kerala: A Prelude to State Legislative Assembly Elections

The first phase of local body elections in Kerala concluded with close to 70% turnout, a potential indicator for the upcoming state legislative assembly elections. Voter dissatisfaction with the ruling LDF due to economic issues and the Sabarimala gold controversy might sway results towards the UDF.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:55 IST
The initial phase of Kerala's pivotal local body elections wrapped up with almost 70% voter turnout, signaling potential trends ahead of the state's legislative assembly elections next year. The seven participating districts saw a robust voting process, amid allegations of fake voting and EVM malfunctions.

Political leaders expressed optimism for change, with the UDF aiming for a 'historic win' against the ruling LDF. Key figures like Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and Congress veteran A K Antony highlighted public discontent with the current administration, citing economic discomfort and the Sabarimala gold issue.

The LDF, meanwhile, hopes to leverage its development initiatives and welfare programs to secure victory. Complaints of electoral fraud and tensions in certain areas added to the charged atmosphere, as attention now turns to the upcoming December 11 voting in the remaining districts.

