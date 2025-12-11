Vijay to Lead TVK in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party has made a pivotal announcement, granting its founder, Vijay, the authority to determine the party's alliances for the approaching Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. Surya has been officially declared the chief ministerial candidate for the election slated for next year.

TVK will establish a special committee tasked with negotiating electoral alliances, although the ultimate decision will rest with Vijay. The party is committed to dismantling the current DMK regime, advocating for a new era of prosperity for Tamil Nadu under Vijay's stewardship.

A series of resolutions passed at a recent party meeting emphasized Vijay's comprehensive authority in alliance decisions. Additionally, a manifesto committee will outline strategic plans to address existing challenges, while efforts will be made to expose what TVK describes as "false claims" propagated by their opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)