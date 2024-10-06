Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar: Torn Between Loyalty and Leadership

Senior leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar of Ajit Pawar's NCP expressed guilt over his departure from Sharad Pawar's leadership, citing worker protection as his primary motive.

Nimbalkar's comments come amidst increasing speculation about his potential return to Sharad Pawar's faction ahead of state elections.

Speaking on his 75th birthday, he reflected on the challenges and political decisions impacting both his career and constituency's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)