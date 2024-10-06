Left Menu

Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar: Torn Between Loyalty and Leadership

Senior NCP leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar expressed feelings of guilt for leaving Sharad Pawar to join Ajit Pawar's faction. Amidst speculation about his return, Nimbalkar cited worker safety as his reason for switching. Speaking at his birthday event, he noted the delimitation process and potential for increased urban seats.

Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar: Torn Between Loyalty and Leadership
Senior leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar of Ajit Pawar's NCP expressed guilt over his departure from Sharad Pawar's leadership, citing worker protection as his primary motive.

Nimbalkar's comments come amidst increasing speculation about his potential return to Sharad Pawar's faction ahead of state elections.

Speaking on his 75th birthday, he reflected on the challenges and political decisions impacting both his career and constituency's future.

