Left Menu

Sri Lanka Election Fever: Parties Scramble for Alliances and Candidates

All major political parties in Sri Lanka are actively preparing for the parliamentary election on November 14. The ruling NPP is finalizing its candidates, while the UNP seeks alliances post-presidential loss. Tamil groups are also engaged in coalition talks. Nomination submissions close on October 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 06-10-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 14:44 IST
Sri Lanka Election Fever: Parties Scramble for Alliances and Candidates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a flurry of political activity, Sri Lanka's major parties are gearing up for the parliamentary election set for November 14. As the deadline for nominations approaches on October 11, none of the 22 electoral districts have yet seen major party submissions.

The ruling National People's Power (NPP) party, fresh off its presidential victory on September 21, is in the final stages of selecting its candidates. 'We have already changed the political culture with our governance so far during the last two weeks,' stated NPP leader Samantha Vidyaratne, expressing the party's commitment to introducing new faces.

Meanwhile, the United National Party (UNP) is working on forming an election pact after failing to merge with the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) for the presidential election. Having garnered a combined 50.03% of the presidential vote share between them, the UNP is now courting groups that have split from the SLPP. UNP chair Vajira Abeywardena announced plans to contest most districts under the gas cylinder symbol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024