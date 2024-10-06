Left Menu

BJP's Path to Power: Exit Polls Signal Potential Wins in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir

Exit polls suggest a challenging path for BJP as they strive to form governments in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. While BJP's Chugh expressed confidence in victory, projections show Congress making a strong comeback in Haryana. In Jammu & Kashmir, no party is predicted to reach a majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 15:04 IST
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party's national General Secretary Tarun Chugh confidently announced on Sunday that the party anticipates securing the government in both Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. Despite exit polls suggesting otherwise, Chugh emphasized that BJP would receive public blessings due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decade-long efforts for the poor.

In contrast, Congress leader Captain Ajay Singh Yadav projected a different story for Haryana, declaring that Congress would clinch more than 55 seats, regaining full majority. Various projections, including TV-Today C voter and Republic TV-Matrize, forecast a notable Congress resurgence after a decade, challenging BJP's hopes.

In Jammu & Kashmir, scenarios are even more complex. Axis My India predicts a hung assembly with the NC-Congress alliance slightly leading over the BJP. The Union Territory's majority requirement set at 46 remains unmet by any party, indicating a potentially fragmented governance scenario ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

