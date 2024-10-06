Haryana CM Defies Exit Polls, Confident of BJP's Third Term

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini dismissed exit polls predicting a Congress victory, asserting that the BJP would secure its third consecutive term with a full majority. These declarations come ahead of the October 8 election results.

Saini criticized the Congress, predicting that they would blame Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for their anticipated loss, despite exit polls favoring them. He reaffirmed BJP's commitment to positive governance in the state.

The Chief Minister contended that BJP's accomplishments for all demographic sectors would facilitate its victory, asserting a strong connection with the public as the party's foundation for electoral success.

