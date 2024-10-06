Left Menu

Wangchuk's Unyielding Fast for Ladakh's Sixth Schedule

Sonam Wangchuk, a climate activist, began a fast after being denied permission to protest for Ladakh's Sixth Schedule status at Jantar Mantar. Despite challenges, he continues to advocate for Ladakh's statehood and constitutional rights, joined by others in the movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:45 IST
climate activist
  • Country:
  • India

Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent climate activist, initiated a fast at the Ladakh Bhawan on Sunday after authorities denied permission for a protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh.

During a media interaction, Wangchuk expressed their compulsion to stage the demonstration at Ladakh Bhawan due to venue constraints.

Accompanied by 18 others, Wangchuk sat near the gate, invoking patriotic songs and slogans to rally support for Ladakh's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

