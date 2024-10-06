Wangchuk's Unyielding Fast for Ladakh's Sixth Schedule
Sonam Wangchuk, a climate activist, began a fast after being denied permission to protest for Ladakh's Sixth Schedule status at Jantar Mantar. Despite challenges, he continues to advocate for Ladakh's statehood and constitutional rights, joined by others in the movement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent climate activist, initiated a fast at the Ladakh Bhawan on Sunday after authorities denied permission for a protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh.
During a media interaction, Wangchuk expressed their compulsion to stage the demonstration at Ladakh Bhawan due to venue constraints.
Accompanied by 18 others, Wangchuk sat near the gate, invoking patriotic songs and slogans to rally support for Ladakh's cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Junior Doctors Partially Resume Duties Amidst Ongoing Protests
AIIMS Students Protest Over Curriculum and Safety Issues
TISS Students Allege Harassment During Peaceful Protest
Man Allegedly Posts Inflammatory Comment About Prophet Muhammad, Sparks Local Protest
Protests Erupt Over Custody Assault Incident in Odisha