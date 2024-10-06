Wangchuk's Unyielding Fast for Ladakh's Sixth Schedule

Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent climate activist, initiated a fast at the Ladakh Bhawan on Sunday after authorities denied permission for a protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh.

During a media interaction, Wangchuk expressed their compulsion to stage the demonstration at Ladakh Bhawan due to venue constraints.

Accompanied by 18 others, Wangchuk sat near the gate, invoking patriotic songs and slogans to rally support for Ladakh's cause.

