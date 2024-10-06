Left Menu

Tunisia's Tense Presidential Race: A Battle for Democracy

Tunisians participate in the country's third presidential election post-Arab Spring. The race features incumbent President Kais Saied, imprisoned businessman Ayachi Zammel, and leftist candidate Zouhair Maghzaoui. Allegations of unfair practices mar the election, with opposition leaders boycotting due to concerns over democratic conditions.

Tunisians headed to the polls on Sunday for the nation's third presidential election since the Arab Spring uprising. The election pits incumbent President Kais Saied against two challengers: jailed businessman Ayachi Zammel and leftist politician Zouhair Maghzaoui.

President Saied is widely favored to win, attributed to his strong grip on power, which includes a crackdown on rivals and eroding checks on his executive authority. Meanwhile, the opposition is staging a boycott, criticizing the election for lacking democratic integrity.

The election commission, appointed by Saied, allowed only three candidates to run, ignoring a court order to entertain three more. Complaints of unfair practices continue, underscoring the contest's tense atmosphere, reminiscent of Tunisia's pivotal role in the 2011 Arab Spring.

