Cuban Dissident Serves Hope: Ferrer's Fight for Democracy Through Soup
Jose Daniel Ferrer, a prominent Cuban dissident and founder of the National Patriotic Union, runs a soup kitchen as part of his mission for democratic change in Cuba. Despite facing state security threats, Ferrer continues to serve food to the needy while advocating for reforms. His efforts have attracted international attention.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:31 IST
In Santiago de Cuba, prominent dissident Jose Daniel Ferrer uses his soup kitchen as a platform for change, cooking meals for those in need while advocating for democracy on the communist island.
Despite state security tightening around his home, Ferrer's initiative, which serves over 1,000 meals daily, highlights the economic struggles many Cubans face.
Ferrer, a founder of the opposition group Unpacu, has been incarcerated for his activism. His mission captures the attention of entities like the U.S. State Department, which criticizes the Cuban government's response to his efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UAE Boosts Humanitarian Aid to Sudanese Refugees in Chad During Ramadan
Devastation Strikes Myanmar: Earthquake Unearths Humanitarian Crisis Amidst Civil War
Humanitarian Tragedy: Red Crescent Medics Targeted in Gaza
Ruud Gullit Champions Athlete Activism and Calls for Change
Diplomats Urge Russian Ceasefire and Humanitarian Gestures