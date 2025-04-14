Cuban Dissident Serves Hope: Ferrer's Fight for Democracy Through Soup

In Santiago de Cuba, prominent dissident Jose Daniel Ferrer uses his soup kitchen as a platform for change, cooking meals for those in need while advocating for democracy on the communist island.

Despite state security tightening around his home, Ferrer's initiative, which serves over 1,000 meals daily, highlights the economic struggles many Cubans face.

Ferrer, a founder of the opposition group Unpacu, has been incarcerated for his activism. His mission captures the attention of entities like the U.S. State Department, which criticizes the Cuban government's response to his efforts.

