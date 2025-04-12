Akhilesh Yadav Calls for Constitutional Protection as Safeguard for Democracy

Akhilesh Yadav, head of the Samajwadi Party, highlighted the Constitution's vital role as a 'raksha kavach' or protective shield for democracy, urging its protection to prevent a shift towards dictatorship.

At an event unveiling Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's statue, Yadav praised Ambedkar for crafting the Constitution, citing his lifelong fight against discrimination. He condemned ongoing social prejudices and shared personal anecdotes underscoring the pervasiveness of such biases.

Yadav's speech also included a call to pledge allegiance to constitutional values, modifying the 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' slogan to incorporate 'Jai Samvidhan,' thus advocating for a collective recommitment to democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)