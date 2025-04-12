Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Calls for Constitutional Protection as Safeguard for Democracy

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief, emphasized the Constitution's role as a protective shield against dictatorship, calling for its preservation to maintain democracy. He praised Ambedkar's contributions and criticized discrimination prevalent in society. Yadav urged people to uphold constitutional values, integrating them into traditional slogans for broader public awareness.

Akhilesh Yadav, head of the Samajwadi Party, highlighted the Constitution's vital role as a 'raksha kavach' or protective shield for democracy, urging its protection to prevent a shift towards dictatorship.

At an event unveiling Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's statue, Yadav praised Ambedkar for crafting the Constitution, citing his lifelong fight against discrimination. He condemned ongoing social prejudices and shared personal anecdotes underscoring the pervasiveness of such biases.

Yadav's speech also included a call to pledge allegiance to constitutional values, modifying the 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' slogan to incorporate 'Jai Samvidhan,' thus advocating for a collective recommitment to democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

