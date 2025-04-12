Akhilesh Yadav Calls for Constitutional Protection as Safeguard for Democracy
Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief, emphasized the Constitution's role as a protective shield against dictatorship, calling for its preservation to maintain democracy. He praised Ambedkar's contributions and criticized discrimination prevalent in society. Yadav urged people to uphold constitutional values, integrating them into traditional slogans for broader public awareness.
- Country:
- India
Akhilesh Yadav, head of the Samajwadi Party, highlighted the Constitution's vital role as a 'raksha kavach' or protective shield for democracy, urging its protection to prevent a shift towards dictatorship.
At an event unveiling Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's statue, Yadav praised Ambedkar for crafting the Constitution, citing his lifelong fight against discrimination. He condemned ongoing social prejudices and shared personal anecdotes underscoring the pervasiveness of such biases.
Yadav's speech also included a call to pledge allegiance to constitutional values, modifying the 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' slogan to incorporate 'Jai Samvidhan,' thus advocating for a collective recommitment to democratic principles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ronaldo Nazario to lead a soccer task-force aiming to eradicate racism, discrimination and violence
Army only place without discrimination: Cadet from NDA’s first batch for women
In address at Oxford, Mamata says her governance model doesn't allow discrimination
Everyday Discrimination: A Public Health Crisis Impacting Mental Health
Samajwadi Party Spokesperson Receives Threat from Alleged Bishnoi Gang Member