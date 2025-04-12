Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Champions the Constitution’s Role in Safeguarding Democracy

Akhilesh Yadav emphasizes the importance of protecting the Indian Constitution, which he refers to as a 'protective shield' for democracy. He warns that weakening the Constitution could lead to dictatorship and highlights Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's vital role in its creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 12-04-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 21:12 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Champions the Constitution’s Role in Safeguarding Democracy
Constitution
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has described the Constitution as a 'protective shield' of democracy, calling for its safeguarding to prevent a slide into dictatorship. He addressed an audience while unveiling a statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, stressing that the Constitution is the foundation and identity of the nation.

Yadav urged people to rally in defense of the Constitution, highlighting its role in uniting India's diverse social groups. He underscored Babasaheb Ambedkar's contributions to its creation, given his personal experiences with discrimination, and criticized those attempting to undermine the constitutional framework for personal or political gain.

The SP chief criticized current and former administrations for perpetuating societal biases and encouraged adherence to constitutional mandates. He also drew attention to contemporary political challenges, including the alleged rise of terrorism and divisive legislation, as threats to national cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025