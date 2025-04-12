Akhilesh Yadav Champions the Constitution’s Role in Safeguarding Democracy

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has described the Constitution as a 'protective shield' of democracy, calling for its safeguarding to prevent a slide into dictatorship. He addressed an audience while unveiling a statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, stressing that the Constitution is the foundation and identity of the nation.

Yadav urged people to rally in defense of the Constitution, highlighting its role in uniting India's diverse social groups. He underscored Babasaheb Ambedkar's contributions to its creation, given his personal experiences with discrimination, and criticized those attempting to undermine the constitutional framework for personal or political gain.

The SP chief criticized current and former administrations for perpetuating societal biases and encouraged adherence to constitutional mandates. He also drew attention to contemporary political challenges, including the alleged rise of terrorism and divisive legislation, as threats to national cohesion.

