Tributes to Ambedkar: A Beacon of Equality and Democracy

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary, calling him a genuine 'Bharat Ratna' and a 'living school of democracy'.

Adityanath emphasized Ambedkar's enduring fight for equality and justice, noting it serves as a perpetual source of inspiration.

Ambedkar is celebrated for his dedication to empowering Scheduled Castes and his pivotal role in crafting India's Constitution. His journey from a discriminated Dalit family to becoming India's first law minister underscores his commitment to social reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)