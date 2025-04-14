Tributes to Ambedkar: A Beacon of Equality and Democracy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary, honoring him as a 'Bharat Ratna'. Adityanath highlighted Ambedkar's lifelong struggle for an egalitarian society and his role in drafting India's Constitution. Ambedkar's efforts continue to inspire advocacy for justice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-04-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 12:29 IST
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary, calling him a genuine 'Bharat Ratna' and a 'living school of democracy'.
Adityanath emphasized Ambedkar's enduring fight for equality and justice, noting it serves as a perpetual source of inspiration.
Ambedkar is celebrated for his dedication to empowering Scheduled Castes and his pivotal role in crafting India's Constitution. His journey from a discriminated Dalit family to becoming India's first law minister underscores his commitment to social reform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taliban's Stance Against Western Democracy and Laws
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan
Bangladesh's Election Dilemma: A Quest for Democracy
U.S. Sanctions Target Chinese and Hong Kong Officials Amid Democracy Crackdown
Guinea's Path to Democracy: Constitutional Referendum Scheduled