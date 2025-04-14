Left Menu

Tributes to Ambedkar: A Beacon of Equality and Democracy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary, honoring him as a 'Bharat Ratna'. Adityanath highlighted Ambedkar's lifelong struggle for an egalitarian society and his role in drafting India's Constitution. Ambedkar's efforts continue to inspire advocacy for justice.

Lucknow | Updated: 14-04-2025 12:29 IST
Ambedkar
  India
  • India

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary, calling him a genuine 'Bharat Ratna' and a 'living school of democracy'.

Adityanath emphasized Ambedkar's enduring fight for equality and justice, noting it serves as a perpetual source of inspiration.

Ambedkar is celebrated for his dedication to empowering Scheduled Castes and his pivotal role in crafting India's Constitution. His journey from a discriminated Dalit family to becoming India's first law minister underscores his commitment to social reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

