Global Tensions and Political Shifts: A World in Transition

Pope Francis announced he will appoint 21 new cardinals globally, intending to sway future papal succession. The consistory ceremony is scheduled for December 8, as disclosed during his routine congregation in St. Peter's Square.

The aftermath of the Gaza war leaves citizens like 11-year-old Mohammed and his father Jihad Shamali dealing with the ruins for survival. Damaged homes transform into makeshift gravestone materials, highlighting continued Palestinian hardships.

In Bangladesh, devastating floods claim lives and displace thousands, triggered by heavy rains and river torrents. The Sherpur district remains one of the most affected, with rising water submerging more areas and complicating rescue efforts.

