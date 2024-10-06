Left Menu

Global Tensions and Political Shifts: A World in Transition

Current global news highlights significant events: Pope Francis appoints new cardinals; post-war Gaza struggles with reconstruction; Bangladesh faces deadly floods; Israeli strikes intensify; Indian elections preview losses for BJP; worldwide protests for Middle East peace; Tunisia votes amid political controversy; Russia's drone assault targets Ukraine; Brazil’s local elections signal future trends; Romania disqualifies far-right candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 18:26 IST
Pope Francis announced he will appoint 21 new cardinals globally, intending to sway future papal succession. The consistory ceremony is scheduled for December 8, as disclosed during his routine congregation in St. Peter's Square.

The aftermath of the Gaza war leaves citizens like 11-year-old Mohammed and his father Jihad Shamali dealing with the ruins for survival. Damaged homes transform into makeshift gravestone materials, highlighting continued Palestinian hardships.

In Bangladesh, devastating floods claim lives and displace thousands, triggered by heavy rains and river torrents. The Sherpur district remains one of the most affected, with rising water submerging more areas and complicating rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

