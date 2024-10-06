Sao Paulo's Mayoral Battle: A Prelude to Brazil's 2026 Presidential Race

Brazil's municipal elections took place on Sunday, with a crucial focus on Sao Paulo's mayoral race, as the outcome holds significance for the upcoming 2026 presidential election. Major conservative candidates are running strong, setting tensions for the political showdowns ahead.

In Sao Paulo, a heated three-way contest features current center-right Mayor Ricardo Nunes, digital influencer Pablo Marçal, and leftist Congressman Guilherme Boulos. Boulos leads with 29% despite fierce competition from Nunes and Marçal, who both secured 26% in polls, promising a riveting runoff.

President Lula da Silva's influence appears challenged as his Workers Party candidates underperform. Meanwhile, right-leaning contenders linked to former President Bolsonaro thrive, regardless of his ban from holding office until 2030. The political landscape remains volatile.

