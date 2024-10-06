Left Menu

Sao Paulo's Mayoral Battle: A Prelude to Brazil's 2026 Presidential Race

Brazil held municipal elections with a spotlight on the Sao Paulo mayoral vote, as candidates vie for control ahead of the 2026 presidential race. Center-right and far-right parties face leftist opposition from Congressman Guilherme Boulos, supported by President Lula. An intense political environment unfolds with implications for future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 20:34 IST
Brazil's municipal elections took place on Sunday, with a crucial focus on Sao Paulo's mayoral race, as the outcome holds significance for the upcoming 2026 presidential election. Major conservative candidates are running strong, setting tensions for the political showdowns ahead.

In Sao Paulo, a heated three-way contest features current center-right Mayor Ricardo Nunes, digital influencer Pablo Marçal, and leftist Congressman Guilherme Boulos. Boulos leads with 29% despite fierce competition from Nunes and Marçal, who both secured 26% in polls, promising a riveting runoff.

President Lula da Silva's influence appears challenged as his Workers Party candidates underperform. Meanwhile, right-leaning contenders linked to former President Bolsonaro thrive, regardless of his ban from holding office until 2030. The political landscape remains volatile.

