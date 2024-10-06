Left Menu

Revanth Reddy Criticizes KCR's Job Policies and Celebrates New Appointments

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticizes former CM KCR for neglecting job recruitment and prioritizing family appointments. Reddy announced the issuance of appointment orders to thousands of candidates as a testament to his government's commitment to employment, emphasizing the emotional connection to state-building and responsibilities of newly appointed workers.

In a biting critique of the previous Telangana administration under Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Chief Minister Revanth Reddy accused the prior government of failing to prioritize job recruitment despite issuing notifications. He charged that KCR reserved jobs for his kin, inspiring disenchantment among the youth demanding employment opportunities.

Highlighting a stark contrast, Reddy celebrated his government's robust action by awarding appointment letters to 30,000 selected candidates, asserting it was done within 90 days of their tenure. This gesture comes as a Dussehra gift to the families of the newly appointed employees, marking a joyous culmination of efforts at an event in Hyderabad.

Hitting back further, Reddy questioned why individuals from the 2015 job notification remained unappointed and accused KCR of exploiting the sacrifices of Telangana's youth for political gain. In a bid to reaffirm accountability, Reddy announced that appointment letters for 11,063 teachers would be distributed shortly, underscoring his administration's dedication to employment generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

