Kerala's Law and Order Shakeup: Controversial Transfer Sparks Political Debate
The Kerala government transferred ADGP M R Ajithkumar from law and order duties amid political backlash over his reported interactions with RSS leaders. Critics argue the move is superficial, while the ruling LDF terms it a strategic decision. The transfer has ignited significant political discussion in Kerala.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala government has reallocated ADGP M R Ajithkumar, who has faced criticism for his interactions with RSS leaders, removing him from law and order responsibilities. This development comes after mounting pressure from both the opposition Congress and the ruling LDF partner CPI.
Ajithkumar has been reassigned to the Armed Police Battalion, with Intelligence ADGP Manoj Abraham taking over as the new head of law and order. This decision was announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after he reviewed reports submitted by the State Police Chief and another team led by the DGP.
The decision has been labeled timely by CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, aligned with the ruling party's demands, while opposition leaders, including KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran and BJP's V Muraleedharan, criticize it as superficial and politically motivated ahead of upcoming assembly sessions.
