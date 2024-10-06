Left Menu

Kerala's Law and Order Shakeup: Controversial Transfer Sparks Political Debate

The Kerala government transferred ADGP M R Ajithkumar from law and order duties amid political backlash over his reported interactions with RSS leaders. Critics argue the move is superficial, while the ruling LDF terms it a strategic decision. The transfer has ignited significant political discussion in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-10-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 23:41 IST
Kerala's Law and Order Shakeup: Controversial Transfer Sparks Political Debate
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has reallocated ADGP M R Ajithkumar, who has faced criticism for his interactions with RSS leaders, removing him from law and order responsibilities. This development comes after mounting pressure from both the opposition Congress and the ruling LDF partner CPI.

Ajithkumar has been reassigned to the Armed Police Battalion, with Intelligence ADGP Manoj Abraham taking over as the new head of law and order. This decision was announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after he reviewed reports submitted by the State Police Chief and another team led by the DGP.

The decision has been labeled timely by CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, aligned with the ruling party's demands, while opposition leaders, including KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran and BJP's V Muraleedharan, criticize it as superficial and politically motivated ahead of upcoming assembly sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024