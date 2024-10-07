Hindu Group Queries Kamala Harris's Ties with Pakistani-American Official
A Hindu political group in the US has expressed concerns over Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris's connections with Asif Mahmood, a Pakistani-American USCIRF commissioner. The group questions Harris's potential policies on sensitive issues like Kashmir, citing Mahmood's ties to Pakistan's political elite.
A Hindu political group in the United States is raising questions about Kamala Harris's associations with a member of the US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) amid the 2024 presidential race.
Utsav Sanduja, leader of Hindus for America First, expressed concern after a USCIRF report criticized India's religious freedom conditions. The report was dismissed by India as "malicious."
Sanduja highlighted Harris's connection with Asif Mahmood, a Pakistani-American, alleging it influences her stance on Kashmir. His group subsequently endorsed Donald Trump for the upcoming election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
