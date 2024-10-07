Left Menu

Hindu Group Queries Kamala Harris's Ties with Pakistani-American Official

A Hindu political group in the US has expressed concerns over Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris's connections with Asif Mahmood, a Pakistani-American USCIRF commissioner. The group questions Harris's potential policies on sensitive issues like Kashmir, citing Mahmood's ties to Pakistan's political elite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2024 10:36 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 09:37 IST
Hindu Group Queries Kamala Harris's Ties with Pakistani-American Official
Kamala Harris Image Credit: Twitter(@KamalaHarris)
  • Country:
  • United States

A Hindu political group in the United States is raising questions about Kamala Harris's associations with a member of the US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) amid the 2024 presidential race.

Utsav Sanduja, leader of Hindus for America First, expressed concern after a USCIRF report criticized India's religious freedom conditions. The report was dismissed by India as "malicious."

Sanduja highlighted Harris's connection with Asif Mahmood, a Pakistani-American, alleging it influences her stance on Kashmir. His group subsequently endorsed Donald Trump for the upcoming election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024