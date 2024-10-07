Sirens Sound in Tel Aviv Amid Anniversary Tensions

Central Tel Aviv was alerted on Monday when sirens blared due to projectiles fired from Gaza, as Israel recalled the devastating events of October 7 last year.

One year ago, Israel suffered its deadliest assault, initiated by a barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip. The recent sirens were a stark reminder of that tragedy.

Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of any damage or injuries resulting from the latest projectiles.

