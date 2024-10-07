Left Menu

Sirens Sound in Tel Aviv Amid Anniversary Tensions

Projectiles from Gaza triggered sirens in central Tel Aviv on the anniversary of Hamas' October 7 attack. The attack one year ago was marked by rockets from Gaza, being the deadliest in Israel's history. No damage or injuries have been reported from the recent sirens.

Central Tel Aviv was alerted on Monday when sirens blared due to projectiles fired from Gaza, as Israel recalled the devastating events of October 7 last year.

One year ago, Israel suffered its deadliest assault, initiated by a barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip. The recent sirens were a stark reminder of that tragedy.

Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of any damage or injuries resulting from the latest projectiles.

