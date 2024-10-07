Sirens Sound in Tel Aviv Amid Anniversary Tensions
Projectiles from Gaza triggered sirens in central Tel Aviv on the anniversary of Hamas' October 7 attack. The attack one year ago was marked by rockets from Gaza, being the deadliest in Israel's history. No damage or injuries have been reported from the recent sirens.
Updated: 07-10-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 13:47 IST
- Country:
- France
Central Tel Aviv was alerted on Monday when sirens blared due to projectiles fired from Gaza, as Israel recalled the devastating events of October 7 last year.
One year ago, Israel suffered its deadliest assault, initiated by a barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip. The recent sirens were a stark reminder of that tragedy.
Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of any damage or injuries resulting from the latest projectiles.
