Germany Urges Ceasefire and Diplomatic Solutions in Middle East

On the first anniversary of a major attack on Israel by Hamas militants, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated Germany's unwavering support for Israel's fight against terrorism. Scholz expressed empathy for the suffering endured, stating, "We feel with you the horror, the pain, the uncertainty, and the sadness. We stand by your side."

Additionally, Chancellor Scholz addressed the plight of Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip, stressing the need for hope and long-term perspectives to break the cycle of terror. Scholz urged for a ceasefire and called for the release of hostages, underlining the necessity of a political resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Despite acknowledging the current challenges, Scholz emphasized that a political process remains essential for a sustainable peace, urging all parties to prioritize dialogue over violence.

