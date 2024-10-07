Germany Urges Ceasefire and Diplomatic Solutions in Middle East
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed Germany's support for Israel against Hamas, acknowledging the hardship Palestinians face. He advocated for a ceasefire and renewed diplomatic efforts on the attack's first anniversary, emphasizing the need for hope and political dialogue in the region.
- Country:
- Germany
On the first anniversary of a major attack on Israel by Hamas militants, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated Germany's unwavering support for Israel's fight against terrorism. Scholz expressed empathy for the suffering endured, stating, "We feel with you the horror, the pain, the uncertainty, and the sadness. We stand by your side."
Additionally, Chancellor Scholz addressed the plight of Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip, stressing the need for hope and long-term perspectives to break the cycle of terror. Scholz urged for a ceasefire and called for the release of hostages, underlining the necessity of a political resolution to the ongoing conflict.
Despite acknowledging the current challenges, Scholz emphasized that a political process remains essential for a sustainable peace, urging all parties to prioritize dialogue over violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Israel
- Hamas
- Olaf Scholz
- Gaza Strip
- ceasefire
- terrorism
- Palestinians
- support
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
At rally in J-K, Home Minister Amit Shah says there will no talks with Pakistan until it stops aiding, abetting terrorism.
Amit Shah Vows to Eradicate Terrorism in J-K
Israeli Forces Shut Down Al Jazeera Bureau in Ramallah Amid Accusations of Terrorism Support
Intensified Counterterrorism Operation in Jammu and Kashmir
Narcotics Trade Fuels Terrorism: Top Cop Reveals Shocking Link