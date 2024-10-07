Congress Accuses BJP of Malicious Plots Ahead of J&K Poll Results

The Congress has levelled serious allegations against the BJP, claiming the ruling party is engaging in what it terms 'malicious steps' to undermine the expected success of the Congress-NC alliance in Jammu and Kashmir. This accusation comes just a day before the Assembly poll results are announced.

In a statement via social media platform X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asserted that the BJP is resorting to desperate measures in hopes of altering the election outcome to their favor. Ramesh claims the BJP aims to manipulate the situation to foster a hung assembly.

The Congress remains steadfast in its resolve to counteract what they describe as BJP's 'bogus Chanakya-niti.' Despite the ongoing political maneuvers, the final vote count for Jammu and Kashmir, which took place over three phases, is set for Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)