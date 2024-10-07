Left Menu

Tsai Ing-wen's Strategic Visit to Central Europe: A Diplomatic Endeavor

Former Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen plans a visit to the Czech Republic and other European countries amid tensions with China. As Beijing denounces her as a 'separatist,' Tsai's trip aims to strengthen ties with Europe. Taiwan's current administration supports this diplomatic effort.

Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan's former president, will embark on a new diplomatic mission to the Czech Republic this month, amid growing tensions with China. Taiwan's presidential office confirmed the visit on Monday, highlighting its potential impact on international relations.

The Czech Republic, lacking formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, has nonetheless fostered a closer relationship as political dynamics in Eastern and Central Europe shift. Tsai is slated to speak at the Forum 2000 conference in Prague starting October 13, an event expected to draw attention to Taiwan's geopolitical strategies.

With China's military threats looming, Taiwan's leadership, including President Lai Ching-te, has expressed full support for Tsai's diplomatic outreach. This visit is part of a broader agenda to deepen Taiwan's diplomatic relationships in Europe, making Tsai a prominent spokesperson on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

