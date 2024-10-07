Congress Challenges BJP's Alleged Tactics Ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Poll Results
As Jammu and Kashmir awaits its Assembly poll results, the Congress accuses the BJP of using unfair means to undermine the people's mandate favoring the Congress-NC alliance. Congress leaders vow to combat these alleged moves, urging vigilance against any attempts to manipulate the democratic process.
On the eve of Jammu and Kashmir's Assembly poll results, Congress has accused the BJP of employing 'malicious tactics' to subvert the voter verdict favoring the Congress-National Conference alliance.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stated that the BJP is attempting to orchestrate a hung assembly by using insidious strategies. This comes amidst exit polls placing the Congress-NC alliance in a strong position.
K C Venugopal criticized the BJP for allegedly plotting to alter the democratic outcome, expressing readiness to counter any manipulative tactics. Votes cast in September and early October will be counted on Tuesday, determining the Union Territory's political future.
