Historic Electoral Battle in Jammu and Kashmir: First Government Post-Article 370

The political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir is poised for a significant shift as the first assembly elections since 2014 commence. This electoral process will establish a government for the union territory, marking a pivotal moment following the 2019 abrogation of Article 370.

Security measures are in full swing as major political entities, including the Congress-National Conference alliance, People's Democratic Party (PDP), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), vie for control. The stakes are high in this contested region, which remains a focal point of national interest.

Exit polls suggest a favorable outcome for the NC-Congress coalition, while the BJP is anticipated to make incremental gains. Meanwhile, emerging parties face an uphill battle. As counting begins, regional leaders emphasize the restoration of statehood as a primary agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)