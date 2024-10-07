Left Menu

Historic Electoral Battle in Jammu and Kashmir: First Government Post-Article 370

The first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014 aim to establish the region's government post-Article 370 abrogation. With major parties like the Congress-National Conference alliance, PDP, and BJP in the fray, security is heightened at voting centers. Exit polls favor the NC-Congress alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu/Srinagar | Updated: 07-10-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir is poised for a significant shift as the first assembly elections since 2014 commence. This electoral process will establish a government for the union territory, marking a pivotal moment following the 2019 abrogation of Article 370.

Security measures are in full swing as major political entities, including the Congress-National Conference alliance, People's Democratic Party (PDP), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), vie for control. The stakes are high in this contested region, which remains a focal point of national interest.

Exit polls suggest a favorable outcome for the NC-Congress coalition, while the BJP is anticipated to make incremental gains. Meanwhile, emerging parties face an uphill battle. As counting begins, regional leaders emphasize the restoration of statehood as a primary agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

