Kumari Selja Talks Congress's Winning Prospects in Haryana

In an assertion of growing optimism, Sirsa MP Kumari Selja declared her confidence on Monday that the Congress party will claim victory in over 60 seats in the Haryana assembly elections. She confirmed that the party's high command would make the ultimate decision on the chief ministerial candidate, ensuring the choice benefits the party's unity.

Addressing the media, Selja remarked on the open competition for the CM post, emphasizing that while the elected MLAs' views would be considered, the final choice lies with the leadership. She downplayed speculations about the chief ministerial race, stressing the process as a standard tradition within the party.

Selja attributed the Congress's rising appeal to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which, she believes, transformed public perception. Highlighting dissatisfaction with the BJP, she noted that various communities, including the Dalits and the poor, are rallying behind Congress, aspiring for change in governance.

