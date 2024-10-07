Left Menu

BJP Strategizes for Jharkhand Elections with Influential Allies

BJP President JP Nadda convened a meeting with Jharkhand's BJP unit to strategize candidate selection for upcoming Assembly elections. Key leaders like Amit Shah and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma participated. Candidate selection will finalize post-Central Election Committee meeting. BJP plans alliances, focuses on tribal seats, and addresses rising concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:06 IST
BJP Strategizes for Jharkhand Elections with Influential Allies
Union Minister JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP President JP Nadda conducted a crucial meeting with the Jharkhand BJP unit on Monday, focusing on the candidate selection for the forthcoming Assembly elections. The meeting, held in Delhi, saw the presence of top officials including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The BJP is eyeing a strategic alliance by allocating nine seats to the All Jharkhand Students Union, two to the Janata Dal (United), and one to the Lok Janshakti Party. The party remains optimistic about fielding tribal candidates across all 28 tribal-dominated constituencies, while aiming for significant gains in the non-tribal constituencies.

With the rising popularity of the 'Gogo Didi' scheme, the party aims to enhance its appeal among women voters. BJP's vision document, focusing on securing Jharkhand's future, will be unveiled soon, with emphasis on protecting the region's culture and resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024