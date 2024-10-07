BJP Strategizes for Jharkhand Elections with Influential Allies

BJP President JP Nadda conducted a crucial meeting with the Jharkhand BJP unit on Monday, focusing on the candidate selection for the forthcoming Assembly elections. The meeting, held in Delhi, saw the presence of top officials including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The BJP is eyeing a strategic alliance by allocating nine seats to the All Jharkhand Students Union, two to the Janata Dal (United), and one to the Lok Janshakti Party. The party remains optimistic about fielding tribal candidates across all 28 tribal-dominated constituencies, while aiming for significant gains in the non-tribal constituencies.

With the rising popularity of the 'Gogo Didi' scheme, the party aims to enhance its appeal among women voters. BJP's vision document, focusing on securing Jharkhand's future, will be unveiled soon, with emphasis on protecting the region's culture and resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)